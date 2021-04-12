Christ Child Society fundraiser will be outdoor, in-person gala

After more than a year of social isolation, a group of 40 volunteers and its supporters is ready to celebrate a golden anniversary with a COVID-friendly, in-person gala outdoors.
“We are thrilled to be able to host this event live in beautiful outdoor gardens. We are hoping that now that everyone is getting vaccines, they are ready to get out. It has been a difficult year for so many people and gathering together for this event with our friends is really important. We are doing our best to make this celebration a success and meet our goal of helping infants and young families with children in need,” said Angela Schneider, co-chair with Rosie Celentano of the Denim and Diamonds 50th Anniversary Fundraising Gala to benefit the Christ Child Society of Tucson.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at The Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde; funds raised will be funneled toward computers and tablets for Santa Cruz Catholic School and San Xavier Mission School along with other Christ Child Society of Tucson projects.
Since its inception in 1971, the all-volunteer nonprofit organization has been dedicated to serving the needs of children and youth of all races and religions. The local chapter is one of 46 nationwide that comprise the second-oldest Catholic charity in the nation, according to Schneider, immediate past-president of the local chapter and president-elect for the national board of directors.
“For an organization to be around for 133 years with more than 6,000 volunteers, that is a really big story, but for some reason, news about the Christ Child Society seems to get lost in the shuffle,” Schneider said.
Founded by Mary Virginia Merrick in 1887 with the motto to “find a need and fill it,” Schneider said that Merrick has served as an inspiration for generations of volunteers.
“I love to help children. Pre-COVID, many of us would read face-to-face with kids at San Xavier Mission School and I just love to see their smiles. It is not only about reading, but about the fact that someone cares, and that was what Mary Virginia Merrick — who happened to be a paraplegic herself — was all about: That no child should ever go without,” said Schneider.
To that end, the Tucson chapter has spearheaded efforts that have included providing layettes for expectant mothers through Casa de los Niños, foster care organizations, Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center and many other organizations. The group also teaches parenting classes, tutors in classrooms and supports literacy, and assists with the financial needs of various child-related programs and schools.
Prior to raising funds for technology, which became particularly vital during COVID-19, the organization has also assisted with projects such as building and equipping science labs for Santa Cruz School. It also provides ongoing assistance with healthy nutrition and other programs at San Xavier Mission School.
Ultimately, supporters view the gala as an opportunity to promote awareness about the Christ Child Society and it mission in the community.
“We are a small but mighty group and are looking for new members who have a desire to help children. We also welcome partnerships and in-kind and monetary donations,” said Schneider.
Schneider said volunteers are optimistic that Tucsonans will rally in support of the upcoming Western-themed evening and help them to reach their $25,000 goal, particularly since the response to date has been enthusiastic.
“It has been a really nice journey to see how generous businesses and people have been, even though we know how hard it is for many places after COVID. They still want to help out and that is a heartwarming story in the midst of the negative news we hear so much,” said Schneider.
