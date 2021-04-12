Christ Child Society fundraiser will be outdoor, in-person gala

“For an organization to be around for 133 years with more than 6,000 volunteers, that is a really big story, but for some reason, news about the Christ Child Society seems to get lost in the shuffle,” Schneider said.

Founded by Mary Virginia Merrick in 1887 with the motto to “find a need and fill it,” Schneider said that Merrick has served as an inspiration for generations of volunteers.

“I love to help children. Pre-COVID, many of us would read face-to-face with kids at San Xavier Mission School and I just love to see their smiles. It is not only about reading, but about the fact that someone cares, and that was what Mary Virginia Merrick — who happened to be a paraplegic herself — was all about: That no child should ever go without,” said Schneider.

To that end, the Tucson chapter has spearheaded efforts that have included providing layettes for expectant mothers through Casa de los Niños, foster care organizations, Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center and many other organizations. The group also teaches parenting classes, tutors in classrooms and supports literacy, and assists with the financial needs of various child-related programs and schools.