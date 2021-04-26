 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Couple belled for helpful acts for neighbors

Couple belled for helpful acts for neighbors

John and Darla Cavanaugh constantly help their neighbors.

 John and Darla Cavanaugh

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: John and Darla Cavanaugh

Nominated by: Walter Kutscher

Why: For helping others in their neighborhood. Kutscher wrote in his nomination letter that John and Darla Cavanaugh are his neighbors and volunteer at the food bank. On Fridays, he wrote, the Cavanaughs deliver food to those who can’t make it. “One man next door is afraid of the pandemic, and he will not leave his house. They do all of his shopping for him, groceries and things for the house,” Kutscher wrote. He said the couple learned Kutscher’s shower wasn’t working and went to the hardware to buy parts to fix it. They also fixed his doorbell, he wrote. “They call around to the neighbors and say, ‘We’re going here or there, what do you need?’ Sometimes it’s 12-15 items, and they’ll pick it up for us. Wherever they’re going they call us up and see if we need anything. That’s the kind of people they are. They’re sweet people and lovable to talk to. You’ve heard of going the extra mile. These two go the extra hundred miles. They’re so nice to have in the neighborhood.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News