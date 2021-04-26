Couple belled for helpful acts for neighbors

Why: For helping others in their neighborhood. Kutscher wrote in his nomination letter that John and Darla Cavanaugh are his neighbors and volunteer at the food bank. On Fridays, he wrote, the Cavanaughs deliver food to those who can’t make it. “One man next door is afraid of the pandemic, and he will not leave his house. They do all of his shopping for him, groceries and things for the house,” Kutscher wrote. He said the couple learned Kutscher’s shower wasn’t working and went to the hardware to buy parts to fix it. They also fixed his doorbell, he wrote. “They call around to the neighbors and say, ‘We’re going here or there, what do you need?’ Sometimes it’s 12-15 items, and they’ll pick it up for us. Wherever they’re going they call us up and see if we need anything. That’s the kind of people they are. They’re sweet people and lovable to talk to. You’ve heard of going the extra mile. These two go the extra hundred miles. They’re so nice to have in the neighborhood.”