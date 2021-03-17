Homeland Security head won't ask Biden to keep building border wall

“No, I will not,” Mayorkas replied, before he and Gimenez disputed how many Border Patrol agents want the wall finished.

DHS should not “rely exclusively on physical barriers,” Mayorkas said. “Because the border is not the same along its many miles of stretch and the migration challenges are not the same along the many miles of the border, on the south and in fact on the north, as well.”

Gimenez responded that agents told him “there were portions that were about to be rebuilt that were stopped and it made no sense. So I would ask you to reconsider what you’re saying,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez said he agreed “there are places where the wall is appropriate and there are places where the wall is not appropriate.” He said agents told him they need more technology, but the wall was a higher priority for them.

The head of the Border Patrol told the Star in October that the wall slows down illegal border crossings and stops large groups from crossing all at once. Critics of the wall say it is ineffective, unnecessary and damages the environment.

Mayorkas’ comments came in a wide-ranging hearing that touched on a recent rise in asylum-seeking families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, cybersecurity and a number of other topics.