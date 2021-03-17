Homeland Security head won't ask Biden to keep building border wall

The head of the Department of Homeland Security told Congress on Wednesday that he will not ask President Biden to continue building the 30-foot-tall border wall.
The Biden administration paused border wall construction on Jan. 20 and directed federal officials to conduct a 60-day evaluation of wall projects and contracts.
The evaluation period is set to end this weekend. By that time, federal officials should have developed a plan to direct officials from the Defense Department and DHS to “take all appropriate steps to resume, modify, or terminate projects,” according to Biden’s Jan. 20 proclamation.
In Southern Arizona, more than 220 miles of border wall were built from the summer of 2019 to January, at a cost of roughly $4.8 billion. Federal officials planned to build about 20 more miles of wall in Arizona, mostly in the mountains between Nogales and Sasabe and in a canyon in the southeastern corner of Cochise County. Wall construction in those areas stopped after Biden’s proclamation.
On Wednesday, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Florida, questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the future of the border wall at a hearing of the House Committee on Homeland Security.
“Are you going to be asking the president to finish the wall, and the wall that has already been appropriated by Congress?” Gimenez asked Mayorkas.
“No, I will not,” Mayorkas replied, before he and Gimenez disputed how many Border Patrol agents want the wall finished.
DHS should not “rely exclusively on physical barriers,” Mayorkas said. “Because the border is not the same along its many miles of stretch and the migration challenges are not the same along the many miles of the border, on the south and in fact on the north, as well.”
Gimenez responded that agents told him “there were portions that were about to be rebuilt that were stopped and it made no sense. So I would ask you to reconsider what you’re saying,” Gimenez said.
Gimenez said he agreed “there are places where the wall is appropriate and there are places where the wall is not appropriate.” He said agents told him they need more technology, but the wall was a higher priority for them.
The head of the Border Patrol told the Star in October that the wall slows down illegal border crossings and stops large groups from crossing all at once. Critics of the wall say it is ineffective, unnecessary and damages the environment.
Mayorkas’ comments came in a wide-ranging hearing that touched on a recent rise in asylum-seeking families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, cybersecurity and a number of other topics.
Arizona was the center of border wall construction under the Trump administration, due largely to the availability of federally controlled land along Arizona’s border with Mexico.
Along the Texas border, the Trump administration had to file numerous lawsuits to access privately owned land along Texas’ border with Mexico.
Neither Mayorkas nor Biden have addressed whether they plan to remove sections of the wall. Last month, a coalition of nearly 70 advocacy groups sent the administration a list of specific sections of wall that they want removed. That list included about 59 miles of wall in Southern Arizona that affect important wildlife corridors, habitat for endangered species and sacred tribal lands.
Biden’s proclamation applied to projects funded by roughly $10 billion from the Defense Department and about $5 billion from Congressional appropriations. Nearly all the wall projects in Arizona were funded by the Defense Department.
