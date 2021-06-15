Hundreds of Tucson kids will remain remote for the upcoming school year

As of June 8, 197 families had selected TUSD’s online option, but the district anticipates that number will go up.

TUSD also plans to spend an additional $3 million in WiFi hotspots for families, which will get TUSD a step closer to being a one-to-one district, with every student having access to a device and internet in their home.

While the funding for launching TUVA is coming from a temporary source, the district hopes to keep the online school indefinitely and for it to be self-funded by the end of three years.

Vail has several remote options, including Vail Blended Learning, which the district has had for about a decade and is a combination of online and in-person instruction, and Vail Virtual Live, which is fully remote with dedicated remote teachers. Another component of Vail Virtual Live is Vail Virtual Self-Paced, for students with schedules that don’t allow them to be in a virtual class at regular hours.

So far, Vail Virtual has 80 students enrolled, but the district anticipates that number to double before the beginning of the school year.

Vail lost some students in the last year to fully online schools, such as Arizona Virtual Academy, which saw its enrollment nearly double during the pandemic.