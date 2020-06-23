ICUs at hospitals across Tucson are filling up with coronavirus patients

Intensive care units at local hospitals are at or near capacity now, and are utilizing the state's surge line to take in or move seriously or critically ill patients.

As numbers fluctuate, Tucson Medical Center, Banner-University Medical Center and Banner-University Medical Center South all report using the state's surge line to manage the growing number of patients seriously or critically ill with the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, both of Banner's ICUs in Pima County were at capacity.

"It is important to understand that hospital capacity is about more than just beds," said Rebecca Ruiz McGill, spokeswoman for Banner Health in Tucson, which includes medical centers at 1625 N. Campbell Ave., and 2800 E. Ajo Way.

"When we look at our ability to deliver care at the highest level, we are also factoring in equipment, supplies and staffing."

As of Tuesday morning, Tucson Medical Center had 39 COVID-positive patients and 24 more tests pending. Late last week, TMC had 29 COVID-positive patients.

The medical center, at 5301 E. Grant Road, has 36 ICU beds and twenty of those are dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

"Capacity numbers are fluid and change frequently, due to a number of factors," said TMC spokeswoman Angela Pittenger. She said they do still have non-COVID ICU capacity.

"We have utilized the Arizona Surge Line recently as our need has grown. While last week we were primarily a receiving hospital for transfers, this week we are transferring patients who will need ICU level of care either immediately or within 24 hours due to constrained capacity in our COVID ICU."

