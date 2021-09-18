In an effort to diversify faculty, UA launches postdoctoral fellowship program

“It will give you a better sense of how we can support our students in a way that will create equal opportunity,” Hill said. “It’s also about the culture of showing the students that they’re in an environment where diversity is not only important, it’s necessary.”

But a program like the President’s Postdoctoral Fellowship at the UA is “not just about hitting demographic boxes,” said Leslie Gonzales, an associate professor of higher education at Michigan State University. “It’s about diversifying the knowledge production that folks are bringing to campus.”

Gonzales said many academic disciplines have shaped generations of research around mostly white and often male populations, which can sometimes be to the detriment of producing complete scholarship. In a field like human medicine, for example, “when teams are more diverse — when they include women or people of color — you’re more likely to have an accounting of how a certain intervention or illness affects women, for instance.”

But achieving that by introducing a more diverse faculty pipeline through something like the postdoctoral fellowship program can also mean introducing new research methods and priorities. And sometimes those new approaches can compete with the standards of senior faculty, who are often making tenure and promotion decisions for up-and-comers.