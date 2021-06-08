Increasing contamination causes shutdown of Tucson water treatment plant

That fall, Tucson Water released additional test results showing that five of its monitoring wells outside the air base had PFAS levels of up to 13,850 parts per trillion. A couple of private drinking wells in the area also had PFAS levels above the EPA"s recommended level, with one hitting 2,300 parts per trillion.

But in the past few years, PFAS levels have soared in all but 1 of 9 south-side wells that the city taps to produce water to deliver to the Tucson Airport Remediation Project or TARP treatment plant, city statistics show.

In four of the wells, PFAS concentrations have since 2017 and 2018 risen from a range of virtually nothing to less than 200 parts per trillion to a new range of 400 to 800 parts per trillion. Increases of that magnitude in pollutant levels so quickly are highly unusual if not unheard of.

In four other wells, PFAS concentrations rose from very little to a range of 100 to nearly 200 parts per trillion. The water flowing into the TARP plant itself is now at 95 parts per trillion.

Finally, the utility has spent the past year drilling a 10th well to send tainted water to the treatment plant, to speed up the cleanup of TCE and dioxane. In that time, PFAS levels in it have doubled, and for now the well isn't going to be used, MacAdam said.