Increasing contamination causes shutdown of Tucson water treatment plant

The groundwater on Tucson's south side has gotten so contaminated that Tucson Water will soon shut down the plant that's been treating it for 27 years.
The Tucson Airport Remediation Project plant will be temporarily but indefinitely shut down because it's getting too costly to remove "forever chemicals" known as PFAS from it, officials say.
The plant has served about 60,000 customers in downtown Tucson and other parts of the city's urban core with water that's been treated to remove PFAS and two others contaminants, trichloroethylene and 1,4-dioxane.
It's been operated under a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that requires the city to serve the treated water to individuals and businesses living in the utility's service area.
In 2020 alone, the treatment plant sent 6,120 acre feet of treated water to customers in an area bounded by River Road and El Camino del Cerro on the north, nearly the Tucson Mountains on the west, the Campbell Avenue area on the east and almost to 29th Street on the south.
But now, city officials say that because PFAS levels are rising so quickly in the south side's aquifer, it's simply getting too costly to keep treating it to make it safe to drink.
PFAS compounds, also known as perfluorinated compounds, are considered “forever chemicals” by many pollution experts because they don’t break down easily in water. The EPA considers several chemicals in the PFAS family to be potentially cancer-causing.
Until now, the city has used what's known as a granular activated carbon process to remove the PFAS.
But in the past four years, levels of the compound, once commonly used by the military in firefighting foam, have soared by as much as 300% and 400% in south-side wells that the city is pumping from to feed contaminated water into its treatment plant.
Increases of that magnitude are shocking, said a Tucson Water spokesman, James MacAdam.
While the treatment process does remove PFAS, it's not designed to do so and no backup system exists to protect against any failures in the treatment process, he said.
So the plant will close June 21 and stay closed until one or both of two situations change. One would be that whoever contaminated the area's aquifer with PFAS cleans it up. The other would be for the city to find another use for the water once it's treated, the utility said late Monday.
The plant's shutdown doesn't mean an immediate drinking water crisis for Tucson. Homes and businesses getting that water can access another supply from the Central Arizona Project, which brings Colorado River water via canal.
But in the short term, Tucson Water officials are concerned that if no treatment plant is in service, the aquifer contamination could migrate downstream, untreated, fouling more of the groundwater supply.
In the longer term, shutdown of the plant deprives the city of an alternative drinking supply if CAP deliveries are ever cut back to Tucson.
The plant shutdown also illustrates why it's important to get federal funding for cleaning up the PFAS from the aquifer, said Mayor Regina Romero and City Councilman Steve Kozachik.
No federal cleanup money has been forthcoming for years despite numerous efforts to that effect by city officials and now, most recently, in an April 2021 letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from Gov. Doug Ducey.
For now, one possibility for the plant's treated water would be to put it into the city's reclaimed water system, which serves golf courses, parks and other turf areas. Another would be to discharge it into the Santa Cruz River near the treatment plant location near Irvington Road and Interstate 10, said utility spokesman MacAdam.
The federal government says that when consumed at high enough levels over a lifetime, the PFAS compounds can cause a long list of ailments, led by kidney and testicular cancer. Others include developmental delays in fetuses and children, decreased fertility, changes to the immune system and increased asthma risks.
While it's not known right now what level of PFAS the city would approve for either use, "I can tell you right now that nobody in the city will approve elevated levels of PFAS entering the reclaimed system or the river," MacAdam said.
By that, he meant that the city won't put treated water into either the river or the reclaimed system that exceeds one of two standards, although it's not clear which one will be used at this point.
One standard would be the 18 parts per trillion that the city currently sets as a limit for what it allows in drinking water. The other is the 70 parts per trillion — the same level recommended by the EPA for lifetime exposure — that it allows in reclaimed water, he said.
Also, Tucson Water doesn't intend to ever again serve even treated water from the plant to its customers, MacAdam said. That's because of the risks that something could go wrong with the plant's treatment process that would allow unsafe levels to be served to customers, he said.
"It may take years to clean up and also, quite frankly, it's industrially contaminated water," MacAdam said. "As science evolves, look what happened with 1,4-dioxane. People were drinking untreated dioxane in the water until we learned it was there."
But the utility wants to get the plant open again in a reasonable period for two reasons, MacAdam said.
First, "there is a significant emergency to get the plant up and running again, to continue treating the original TCE plume," MacAdam said. "If we stopped pumping indefinitely, that plume will begin to move downstream."
A longer-term reason is that the city could need a backup supply in the event of severe cutbacks in CAP deliveries due to continued declining flows in the Colorado River, caused in part by climate change.
The first CAP cutback is likely to hit Pinal County farmers next year. Even minor cutbacks in CAP deliveries to cities such as Tucson are at least four or five years off and it's not known when or if larger cutbacks to cities will occur.
"Is it threatening any of our (drinking water) wells at this moment? No. But this plume absolutely speaks to the fact that it’s one basin. It’s our regional groundwater supply. Absolutely, it needs to be cleaned up," MacAdam said.
The south-side aquifer served thousands of residents with drinking water for decades until TCE was discovered in it in 1981. Tucson Water has shut down all drinking wells in the area since at least the middle 1980s, it has said.
The PFAS contamination in that area was first publicly disclosed outside government circles in spring 2019 when authorities released an internal Air National Guard report showing widespread contamination underneath the guard's base adjoining Tucson International Airport.
The Air National Guard Base lies just across East Valencia Road from a residential area and plays host to the 162nd Air National Guard Wing, which has the world’s largest training base for F-16 fighter pilots.
That fall, Tucson Water released additional test results showing that five of its monitoring wells outside the air base had PFAS levels of up to 13,850 parts per trillion. A couple of private drinking wells in the area also had PFAS levels above the EPA"s recommended level, with one hitting 2,300 parts per trillion.
But in the past few years, PFAS levels have soared in all but 1 of 9 south-side wells that the city taps to produce water to deliver to the Tucson Airport Remediation Project or TARP treatment plant, city statistics show.
In four of the wells, PFAS concentrations have since 2017 and 2018 risen from a range of virtually nothing to less than 200 parts per trillion to a new range of 400 to 800 parts per trillion. Increases of that magnitude in pollutant levels so quickly are highly unusual if not unheard of.
In four other wells, PFAS concentrations rose from very little to a range of 100 to nearly 200 parts per trillion. The water flowing into the TARP plant itself is now at 95 parts per trillion.
Finally, the utility has spent the past year drilling a 10th well to send tainted water to the treatment plant, to speed up the cleanup of TCE and dioxane. In that time, PFAS levels in it have doubled, and for now the well isn't going to be used, MacAdam said.
For some time now, the city has been negotiating with the EPA to try to get the earlier consent order amended so it doesn't have to deliver the TARP water to customers. The Tucson City Council voted in January 2020 to support that idea.
But the decision to shut the plant down only came about in the past few days, late last week, MacAdam said.
The "last straw" came when the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the utility a map, confirming "in a really visual and graphic way" that really high concentrations of PFAS are contaminating the south -side aquifer, MacAdam said.
It showed high concentrations directly northwest of the Air National Guard base "extending pretty much straight" to the TARP plant, he said.
"We've seen it increasing at the TARP wells but this showed it's only going to continue. This drove it home," MacAdam said.
The shutdown of TARP underscores that getting the PFAS removed from drinking water represents "issues 1, 2 and 3 in importance for the region, not just the city," said Councilman Steve Kozachik, who three years ago was the first public official to disclose PFAS contamination issues in Tucson — at that time, just north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The impending shutdown of TARP highlights the urgent need for federal support of large-scale PFAS cleanup efforts, said Mayor Regina Romero.
"City of Tucson taxpayers are not responsible for PFAS contamination and should not be left with the tab. Furthermore, it is unfortunate that we have to resort back to our CAP resources at a time when our climate is getting hotter and our desert is getting drier," Romero said in a written statement.
"I am grateful to Arizona's congressional delegation for their support of federal legislation to appropriate funds to help clean up PFAS contamination in affected areas of Tucson and urge Congress to consider this legislation as soon as possible. Time is of the essence in order to contain PFAS contaminants and safeguard our long-term water supply," she said.
