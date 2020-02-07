Initiative seeks to help Tucson Latinos, Native Americans 'Reach the Loop'

One hundred and thirty-one miles of paved path wrap around Tucson, connecting cyclists, walkers and even horseback riders across the city. Yet key communities, specifically on Tucson’s south and west sides, aren’t necessarily connecting with the Chuck Huckelberry Loop that passes directly through their neighborhoods.
In an effort to improve usage of the Loop in these areas, and combat health issues at the same time, the Pima County Health Department teamed up with scores of community members with the goal of reducing health disparities among Tucson’s Hispanic and Native American populations, encouraging physical activity and addressing barriers to wellness.
Armed with a grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s REACH program — Racial and Ethnic Approach to Community Health — Pima County’s health department brought the “REACH the Loop” idea directly to the people they sought to help.
Antonio Ramirez, the then communication lead for the program, spearheaded an effort that ultimately united 42 community members and agencies. With participation of organizations ranging from Tucson Native Youth Council to the Living Streets Alliance, the Reach the Loop Committee was officially formed.
Yolanda Herrera, president of Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, said the energy levels at the meeting were exciting.
“We were looking at ideas, we were looking at challenges, we were looking at solutions,” she said.
The committee’s main goal was to encourage people to step foot on the loop for the first time, according to José Jiménez, a Tucson business owner and co-leader of the planning committee.
“As I look at my own life, it’s always been impacted in big ways by the smallest of things,” he said. He hopes for some, being introduced to the Loop can be that small thing. Through lowering blood pressure or relieving stress, it has the potential to make a big impact.
The Reach the Loop Committee organized six events spanning the south and southwest portions of the Loop, each designed to address the needs of the specific communities. Three remain, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, March 14 and April 11.
Some of the events have offered incentives such as music, nature walks, or guided bike tours. All offer free bicycle repairs and a chance to build community. Ramirez said the events are loosely based on the Navajo Nation’s annual “Just Move It” program.
“Everyone getting out there and being physically active was something I was hoping to replicate here in Tucson,” he said.
The project targets five specific zip codes in Tucson, according to Mary Kinkade, REACH project director and program manager with the health department. The focus areas are both adjacent to the Loop and where the U.S. census showed the highest numbers of Mexican American and Native American families living, which the grant prioritizes.
“It was unique because it focused on building communities and wellness specifically in areas of Tucson that are minority-dominated,” said Esai Flores, a member of Tucson Native Youth Council and the project’s planning committee. Flores said this type of acknowledgment of the west and south sides of Tucson is rare.
While the Reach the Loop events are currently planned only through April, more efforts are on the horizon.
Kinkade expects the coalition to continue meeting, planning locations and dates for future events.
Within the next six months, the Reach Committee will also be partnering with Tucson Parks and Recreation to improve south and southwest loop segments, according to Kinkade. Pavement will be improved, shade-trees planted, and benches provided, so the loop can truly serve and connect all of Tucson.