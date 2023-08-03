Ghost Ranch Exotics' resident kangaroo, Guroo, was found Thursday afternoon and returned after six days in the wild.

"He was on some city of Tucson land right next to the field the capy was in, about a quarter mile from the ranch," said the petting zoo's co-owner, Georgi Davisson.

"The capy" is Ruby the capybara, which also went missing July 28 after a storm damaged enclosures at the private petting zoo, but was found Monday, sitting in an irrigation canal.

Davisson said kangaroos can go without water for more than a week and there was a pond nearby, providing a water source. And, for food, the petting zoo had been putting Guroo's favorite fruits and vegetables out where the kangaroo had been spotted this week before being caught.

The petting zoo's two African crested porcupines, also scattered during the storm, remain elusive and are yet to be caught.

Extra-large traps have been set up to lure the critters back, Davisson said.

She expressed optimism the porcupines, females named Marshmallow and Lucky, will be found, but acknowledged that the traps might attract desert animals instead.

The animals have been in captivity their entire lives, she said.

She urges that any sightings be reported to either the petting zoo or to county animal control.

