La Niña could bring Tucson a warmer, drier winter

Blame it on La Niña!

That’s what Tucson’s will be doing if the drier, warmer-than-normal forecast put out by the National Weather Service on Monday comes to fruition.

The meteorological phenomenon, caused by colder than normal waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America, is the driver behind the forecast, according to Meteorologist Carl Cerniglia, from the National Weather Service in Tucson.

“La Niña ends up tweaking our weather pattern in such a form that, at least in the Western U.S., it shoves the jet stream a little further north. That results in warmer than normal conditions here, but it also… reduces the chances of having those weather systems. And then that's where it reduces the chance of us getting our normal winter precipitation.”

In a typical winter, Tucson can expect to receive 2.64 inches of rain between the beginning of December and the end of February.

But during Tucson’s last significant La Niña winter weather pattern, last year, the city recorded just 1.95 inches, according to Cerniglia.