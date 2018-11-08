The Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson are happy to announce the second season of Tucson Storytellers, which means we're bringing another year of live storytelling to the Old Pueblo.
Tucson Storytellers is a series of live storytelling events dedicated to highlighting different perspectives and connecting communities in Tucson.
We have everyday people share true, first-person stories and invite you to come listen at the four events we have coming up next year. You can purchase tickets for all the events at tucson.com/tickets.
Do you have a story? We'd love you to share it! Fill out this form to let us know you're interested.
Bonus: We also have one more show in 2018! Join us for Holiday Stories at The Loft on December 17. Tickets available here.
Here's a look at our shows coming up in 2019. See you there!
February 18: Pivot
From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us as we partner with Startup Tucson to share stories of the times in life when we've had to pivot.
When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., Feb. 18, 2019
Where: Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are limited. $5 student/$10 general admission. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.
April 23: Comebacks
Life throws curve balls at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks. From learning to love again to letting go, join us as we share stories about comebacks.
When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., April 23
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are limited. $5 student/$10 general admission. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.
August 13: This is Tucson
From saguaros to respados, there some things that are just so...Tucson. Join us as we share stories inspired by our favorite desert city.
When: 7 - 8:30 p.m., August 13
Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are limited. $5 student/$10 general admission. Tickets available here. Tellers needed.
December 17, 2019: Holiday Stories
From funny mishaps to heartwarming memories, we’ll celebrate the holiday stories that unite our families and our communities.
When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., Dec. 17, 2019
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Details: Event check-in starts at 6:00 p.m. Stories begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door. Seating at the event is offered on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are limited. Tellers needed.