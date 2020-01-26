$7M budget deficit forces Sunnyside to cut teachers, staff across the board

The district later said they couldn’t confirm whether 160 positions were being cut because not all of the positions are currently filled, said spokeswoman Marisela Felix. Information presented to the governing board showed about 30 of the positions were already vacant or frozen, meaning there was no one in the position and the district wasn’t looking to fill it.

All employees in positions being cut were notified on Jan. 9. Some of them are retiring or resigning, so the district won’t know how many people will actually be let go until Feb. 7, Holmes said.

The district had to do some shuffling of Title 1 funds — federal dollars allocated to schools with high populations of low-income students — to make the budget puzzle fit together. They plan to move $1.3 million from Title 1 to pay for full-day kindergarten. Some of the staff and program cuts approved by the board were paid for with Title 1 funds, freeing that money up for the kindergarten program.

The state only funds half-day kindergarten and not all local districts that offer full-day programs provide it for free. Some districts, like Amphitheater next year, are able to provide full-day programming through voter-approved overrides.