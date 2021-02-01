Man killed in police shooting on Tucson's south side

A man linked to the shooting of a woman was later killed by police early Monday morning on Tucson's south side, police said.
The incident started about 6:30 a.m. when officers answering reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of South Sixth Avenue found a wounded woman in a vehicle, said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The woman had been shot and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.
Shortly after, police say they found a man suspected in the woman's shooting at a Circle K store at 3301 S. Sixth Ave. in a car seen fleeing the earlier shooting. The store is near West 44th Street, just south of Interstate 10.
The man had a handgun, Gradillas said.
Police are investigating whether the man fired before he was shot and killed by an officer, Gradillas said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tucson Police Department’s homicide unit and internal affairs are each investigating the incident, which is standard procedure, Gradillas said.
Northbound Sixth Avenue remained closed near the shooting scene this afternoon.
