 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in police shooting on Tucson's south side
editor's pick alert top story

Man killed in police shooting on Tucson's south side

  • Updated

Tucson Police investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

A man linked to the shooting of a woman was later killed by police early Monday morning on Tucson's south side, police said.

The incident started about 6:30 a.m. when officers answering reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of South Sixth Avenue found a wounded woman in a vehicle, said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a Tucson Police Department spokesman.

A Tucson Police evidence technician photographs the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

The woman had been shot and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Shortly after, police say they found a man suspected in the woman's shooting at a Circle K store at 3301 S. Sixth Ave. in a car seen fleeing the earlier shooting. The store is near West 44th Street, just south of Interstate 10.

The man had a handgun, Gradillas said.

Tucson Police investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

Police are investigating whether the man fired before he was shot and killed by an officer, Gradillas said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucson Police Department’s homicide unit and internal affairs are each investigating the incident, which is standard procedure, Gradillas said.

Northbound Sixth Avenue remained closed near the shooting scene this afternoon.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Dragway takes viral Hot Wheels showdown to Pima Air and Space Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News