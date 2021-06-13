Mine Tales: Old Pueblo Mine's remnants can be seen in Starr Pass

The Old Pueblo Mine, also known as the Quien Sabe oxide copper deposit, was one of the earliest and last operating mining properties in what is known as the Amole Mining District.

It is 7 miles west of downtown Tucson in the Tucson Mountains and is a prominent landmark in the form of a scar from mining operations over a century ago. Today it is panorama for hikers and bikers on the Richard E. Genser Trail and visitors and residents at the Starr Pass golf course.

The area is part of a large volcanic complex known as the Tucson Mountains volcanic caldera formed around 65 million years ago.

Original claims were staked in the 1870s by miners who spotted mineralization characterized by copper colorant along rock fractures at the surface. The first recorded development and production of the mine began in 1907 under the Tucson Consolidated Mining Co., which oversaw the property under a stock agreement with the Old Pueblo Mining and Milling Co. That year the main shaft was dug to a depth of 70 feet and workings totaled 600 feet.

Fifteen tons of chalcocite ore was sampled to assay at 33% copper, and 16 ounces of silver and $2.50 of gold was recovered.

Mining operations would remain sporadic over the next 63 years.