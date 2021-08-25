More than 300 Tucson employees facing suspension for not following vaccine mandate

After the deadline for city of Tucson staff to prove they've been vaccinated passed Tuesday, 354 employees could face a five-day, unpaid suspension for not getting a vaccine, according to the city.
In a 6-1 vote Aug. 13, the City Council decided to make vaccinations mandatory for all city employees. The ordinance required all unvaccinated employees to provide proof of at least their first vaccine dose by Aug. 24 or face a five-day suspension.
The ordinance was approved with the caveat that if 750 unvaccinated employees submitted proof of at least their first vaccination by Aug. 20, the mandate wouldn’t go into effect. That didn’t happen, and now the city’s human resources department is working out the logistics of imposing suspensions while verifying requests for exemptions.
The city’s employee vaccination data shows 830 full-time and 70 part-time employees are unvaccinated. The city said 96 full-time and 124 part-time employees did not submit attestation forms to prove their vaccination status.
However, 12%, or 546 employees, of the city’s 4,390-member workforce submitted exemption requests for medical or religious reasons the mandate allows for.
The Tucson Fire Department had the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated full-time employees at 66%, with 421 members vaccinated, followed by the Tucson Police Department at 72%, with 718 members vaccinated.
However, 15 fire employees and 31 full-time police employees have been partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve received at least one shot of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The unions representing Tucson fire and police employees, the Tucson Police Officers Association and Tucson Fire Fighters Association, sued the city last week in an attempt to disband the vaccine mandate but were unsuccessful. The unions' presidents testified in the hearing that employees needed more time to make a decision or fill out an exemption form.
City fire department employees submitted 103 medical-based exemptions and 86 religious exemption forms while police department employees submitted 115 medical and 83 religious exemption requests. However, 86 employees across the entire city work force submitted both types of requests, and it’s not clear how many fire and police employees submitted both to determine how many individual employees in those departments are seeking exemption.
With the overlap of exemption requests unknown, at most 18 members of 207 unvaccinated Tucson Fire employees and 58 of the 256 unvaccinated Tucson Police employees could face suspension.
Employees of the Tucson mayor and council’s office had the highest vaccination rate, with 97% of the 40-member office fully vaccinated. The city manager's office, the city public defender’s office and planning & development services tied for the second-highest vaccination rate at 96%.