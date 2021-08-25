More than 300 Tucson employees facing suspension for not following vaccine mandate

After the deadline for city of Tucson staff to prove they've been vaccinated passed Tuesday, 354 employees could face a five-day, unpaid suspension for not getting a vaccine, according to the city.

In a 6-1 vote Aug. 13, the City Council decided to make vaccinations mandatory for all city employees. The ordinance required all unvaccinated employees to provide proof of at least their first vaccine dose by Aug. 24 or face a five-day suspension.

The ordinance was approved with the caveat that if 750 unvaccinated employees submitted proof of at least their first vaccination by Aug. 20, the mandate wouldn’t go into effect. That didn’t happen, and now the city’s human resources department is working out the logistics of imposing suspensions while verifying requests for exemptions.

The city’s employee vaccination data shows 830 full-time and 70 part-time employees are unvaccinated. The city said 96 full-time and 124 part-time employees did not submit attestation forms to prove their vaccination status.

However, 12%, or 546 employees, of the city’s 4,390-member workforce submitted exemption requests for medical or religious reasons the mandate allows for.