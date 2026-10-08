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It’s time to get your costumes ready and carve your pumpkins because spooky season is here.

From Halloween parties to witchy markets to ghost tours, there are all kinds of fun events happening in Tucson this month.

Get your schedule out and start planning your weekends with the help of the list below:

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

The Slaughterhouse