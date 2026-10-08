It’s time to get your costumes ready and carve your pumpkins because spooky season is here.
From Halloween parties to witchy markets to ghost tours, there are all kinds of fun events happening in Tucson this month.
Get your schedule out and start planning your weekends with the help of the list below:
Ghost Tours at Old Tucson
Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October
Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $31.71
Nightfall
Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.
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When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31
Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $37 and up
Haunted Hotel Tours
On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.
When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at noon and 1 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids
The Slaughterhouse
Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.
When: Runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $20 and up
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival
Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.
22nd Tucson Film Festival
This four-day festival celebrates independent film, showing six feature films and 30 short films.
When: Oct. 8-11
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 and up
Not Too Frightful Fridays
Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun. On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.
When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30
Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides
Quincie Douglas Center Trunk-Or-Treat
Grab your costume and bring the family for a night of trunk-or-treating, a haunted house and spooky holiday fun.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St
Cost: Free
Witches Night Market
This spooky market will have food from You Sly Dog, flash tattoos and lots of local vendors selling all kinds of Halloween-themed items.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Tiny Beats
Bring your kids to Z-Street where DJ Herm will be playing music for this kid-friendly dance party.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
Where: Z Street, 2731 E. Broadway
Cost: $1
La Rosa Anniversary Party
Celebrate La Rosa’s first birthday with music performances, live screen printing, giveaways and free cake.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club.
Cost: $10
Golf N’ Stuff Monster Mash
Golf N’ Stuff, Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to host a spooky night filled with local vendors, delicious food, trinket trading, mocktails and the chance to play a game of haunted mini golf.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping. Mini golf costs $20
Weeniefest
Odd Dogs is throwing a weeniefest featuring hot dogs, sweet treats, local vendors, tattoos and live music.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food
Wildlife Extravaganza on Tumamoc Hill
Head to the Tumamoc Historic Boathouse where you’ll be able to meet with various local organizations and learn more about wildlife. There will also be kids’ activities, games and giveaways.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Tumamoc Historic Boathouse (base of the hill): Tumamoc Hill Road.
Cost: Free
Witches’ Bazaar
This market will feature over 60 witchy vendors, tarot readers, astrologers, aura photos, oddities and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Sunday Mariachi on the Plaza
Enjoy a performance by renowned mariachi band Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
Slow Makers Market
This market will feature local art, handmade goods, clothes, tarot, tattoos and live music.
When: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Indigenous Peoples Day
This free family-friendly event hosted by Alianza Indigena sin Fronteras is slated to feature cultural performances, activities for kids, food, workshops and more.
When: 2:30- 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12
Where: Old Pascua’s Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and shopping
Tiny Things Market
Who doesn’t love cute, tiny items? This market will offer all kinds of items that all fit in the palm of your hand. There will also be tiny burgers from Kaiju Burger; tattoos; and the chance to paint your own tiny canvas.
When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival
The annual Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival celebrates all things horror with the film festival at The Screening Room and the Horror-Con at the Ramada downtown. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.
When: Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.; and Ramada, 777 W. Cushing St.
Cost: Tickets on sale soon
Tucson Meet Yourself
Folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself brings hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Tucson each year to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of our city's many cultures.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to watch performances and demonstrations; bring money for food and shopping
Boo Bash 2026
This family-friendly Halloween event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, music and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Lincoln Regional Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Marana’s 2026 Fall Festival
Celebrate fall in Marana. The annual festival is home to carnival rides, mutton busting, live music and performances, a beer garden and food trucks, artisan vendors, crafts and a screening of Hocus Pocus.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12220 N. Heritage Park Dr.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and shopping
HallOVeen Spooktacular
Oro Valley is celebrating Halloween with an evening of vendors, music, jumping castles, crafts, food trucks and trunk-or-treating.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Slugfest
This event will include performances by 12 bands, a mini skatepark, vintage clothing and art installations.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: $32
Boots in the Park
The biggest country music party is coming to Tucson! Boots in the Park features various country artists, line dancing, food and cold beer.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $99
Tios & Tias Day Boogie
Dance your heart out while DJ Chris Villas plays all kinds of music like oldies, rap/R&B, Latin and funk.
When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Boo at the Zoo
Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.
Fall Festival
Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association, whose mission is to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Celtic people within the community. For nearly four decades, this festival has highlighted vendors, music, dance, food and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Various prices
Dark Circus - Festival of Fools
Desert Goth Club is hosting this medieval festival that features live music, an oddities market, jesters and sirens. Come dressed in your best Renaissance outfit.
When: Market starts at 5 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $12 on the day of
Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez
Roz Hernandez is bringing her queer comedy paranormal podcast to Tucson. At this event, patrons are encouraged to share their scariest ghost stories for a chance to win a prize.
When: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: IBT’s, 616 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $37.05
Sinners Juke Joint Party
Old Tucson is throwing an immersive evening inspired by the movie “Sinners.” Expect live music, food, drinks and fun. Come dressed in your best southern-gothic costume.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
Cost: $81.88
20th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show
Stop by and check out over 430 classic cars. The event also includes food vendors and a raffle.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road
Cost: $10
Pistons and Pumpkins
This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars. Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12
PCSD trunk-or-treat
Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend
Nightmare on Congress Street
It's almost time for one of the biggest parties of the year. This big bash at Hotel Congress features two costume contests, vendors, live music and drink specials.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.
GLOW!
Head to Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle for the illuminated art experience “GLOW!” Wander through 10 acres of trails filled with glowing artwork and performances.
When: 6-10 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31
Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle
Cost: $65 per carload
One of a Kind Market
Ben’s Bells is holding a market that will feature hands-on activities like free crafts, over 40 local vendors and a free photo booth.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway
Cost: Free; bring money for shopping
Tucson Spookacular Craft and Vendor Market
Head to Park Place Mall, where local vendors will be selling all kinds of spooky, Halloween-themed items.
When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free; bring money for shopping
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a candlelight concert where musicians will play all kinds of spooky music like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the “Ghostbusters” theme.
When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Tickets start at $39
A Real Life DnD Shopping Episode
WomenPlayDnD! Is hosting a free fantasy-inspired event with arts and crafts, drinks and DnD hijinks.
When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend; you must RSVP to save your spot
Cafecito y Chisme
This night market features 20 local vendors, tamales and tacos and delicious drinks by Chappopin Cafe. This month’s theme is Día de los Muertos.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food
Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders
LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!
When: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free
Desert Haze Market
Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $5 admission fee
Trick-or-Treat the Avenue
Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: North Fourth Avenue.
Cost: Free to attend
Cyclovia
Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Trunk or Treat
Put on your costume and head to Desert Drifter, where you can indulge in candy, drinks and play some games.
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29
Where: Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Trinkets or Treats Market
Desert Drifter is hosting a fun market featuring items like cookies, books and jewelry. You can also get a tattoo.
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
Where: Desert Drifter, 10335 N. La Cañada
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping
Znora Halloween Party
This rock party will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and costume prizes.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $10
Night of the Living Glam: Till Death Do Us Party
This Halloween, the Treasury 1929 is hosting a party that includes cocktails, dancing and performances. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: The Treasury 1929, 2 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20
Rock the Old Pueblo: Battle of the Bands
This youth battle of the bands competition is celebrating Southern Arizona’s emerging music talent.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Tickets have yet to go on sale; keep an eye on the website.
Monster Mass
Need Halloween plans? Head to La Rosa for the ultimate spooky party, featuring live music, costume contests, a photo booth, tarot and more.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road
Cost: $20
Jamie Donnelly is the editor and food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com