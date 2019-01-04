Reporting on the world

Veteran foreign correspondent Mort Rosenblum retired from the Associated Press, but he is far from retired.

From his perch in Paris, where he lives on a boat moored on the banks of the Seine, Rosenblum compiles the Mort Report with contributions from seasoned reporters "with lifetimes on the road" and young reporters approaching the world "with fresh eyes."

"Our philosophy is simple: we report at first hand with analysis based on non-alternative fact, not opinion. If we get something wrong, we fix it," according to mortreport.org, which posts new content nearly weekly.

In addition to his reporting, Rosenblum also writes books including "Coups and Earthquakes," a book on reporting that he released in 1981; 1993's "Who Stole the News?" recounting the challenges of international news gathering; and a pair of foodie books — "A Goose in Toulouse," that dives into French cuisine; and "Chocolate: A Bittersweet Saga of Dark and Light" that takes a look at "the history and mystery" of chocolate.

He also continues to freelance for publications including the New York Times, Newsweek and Harper's Magazine, which in September published Rosenblum's deep-dive story on Southern Arizona's Rosemont Mine and copper mining's place in Arizona's economy.