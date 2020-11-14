No way to check on hundreds of kids missing from schools across Tucson

A Tucson teacher calls 911 after a student on Zoom flashes what appears to be a handgun.

Another teacher realizes that her young student and a sibling had been fending for themselves as their single mother was bedridden with COVID-19.

Then there’s a parent with several children struggling with online school who says the district keeps calling, and it’s starting to feel like harassment.

Meanwhile, local police are finding more children and teens in the mix when they answer domestic violence calls, investigate drug cases and fatal drug overdoses.

These are just a few glimpses at what the coronavirus pandemic has wrought in the lives of Tucson’s vulnerable families, children and teens. The Arizona Daily Star conducted an online survey of about 150 teachers and parents to learn what they are seeing and experiencing.

It’s unclear what’s happening in the lives of well over 1,100 young people who never show up for online school or only attend sporadically. While numbers from the Vail and Tucson Unified school districts were not provided for this news article, the combined total of students unaccounted for in Tucson’s seven other major school districts is at least 1,160, with some students missing since last spring.

That number increases dramatically if students who attend school very sporadically are included.

There’s no specific mechanism in place to find them and make sure they are OK.

Instead, checking on missing kids is falling to school administrators, teachers and staff during a pandemic that already has these workers bringing students school supplies, computers and food, as well as answering late-night calls and texts from parents, acting as personal tech support and even connecting families to mental health services. On top of that, school workers are trying to care for their own families while working in schools with coronavirus cases — or knowing the virus could come soon — and often holding down a second job.