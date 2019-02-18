Tucson Electric Power workers on the scene of a vehicle collision on Nogales Highway just north of Drexel Road in Tucson on Feb. 18, 2019. The vehicle apparently collided with a travel and a utility pole before colliding with a mobile building in a work yard on the east side of Nogales Highway.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Nogales Highway has reopened after a driver crashed into a power pole and trailer, seriously injuring one person, officials say.

At about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree, power pole and business trailer, according to a tweet from Tucson Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan.

The road was closed for more than two hours while officials investigated. The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Even though the road is now open, Dugan said Tucson Electric Power was still on the scene making repairs to power lines.

Nearly 2,500 people were without power in the area.   

No additional information was available at this time.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara