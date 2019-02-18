Nogales Highway has reopened after a driver crashed into a power pole and trailer, seriously injuring one person, officials say.
At about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a tree, power pole and business trailer, according to a tweet from Tucson Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The road was closed for more than two hours while officials investigated. The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Even though the road is now open, Dugan said Tucson Electric Power was still on the scene making repairs to power lines.
Nearly 2,500 people were without power in the area.
No additional information was available at this time.