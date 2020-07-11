Not quite a sky mall: Tucson inventor setting up shop in old airliner

The tortoise and the jumbo jet

Tsukii said they started the journey in the afternoon on June 19 but only made it about a third of the way before they had to quit for the night.

He led the procession in his beat up, old Dodge pickup, driving the route in reverse so he could watch the airplane’s progress through his windshield.

When it moved at all, it moved slowly enough for someone to walk beside it without getting left behind. At one point, as a joke, someone put their pet tortoise in the road ahead of the tow tractor to see if the 747 could keep up with the reptile.

The trip hit a snag at the very end on June 20, when the crew discovered the entrance road into Tsukii’s property wasn’t wide enough for the 90-degree turn the jumbo jet needed to make to get off of Pinal Airpark Road.

They had to leave the 747 on the side of the road between Tsukii’s lot and the airpark so they could widen the entrance road and finish the move a week later.

Since then, Tsukii and his small crew of employees have been cleaning up and arranging things inside the aircraft. The 747 has 14 toilets and 195 windows, so Tsukii joked that he is always looking for volunteers to help out.