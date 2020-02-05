Paul Sypherd, recognized microbiologist and former VP at UA, dies

Paul Starr Sypherd, a former executive vice president and provost at the University of Arizona and internationally-recognized microbiologist, has died. He was 83.
Sypherd served in that role at the UA from 1993 to 2000, briefly filling in as president during the 1996 school year.
He lead a study group focused on undergraduate students' experiences with an emphasis on general education. It resulted in a proposal for a campus-wide core curriculum for general education. These courses are required of all students seeking baccalaureate degrees, according to UA.
Sypherd also initiated planning for a new instructional facility, now the Manuel Pacheco Integrated Learning Center, for first-year undergraduates.
“Paul had truly humble beginnings and he never forgot about the help he received along the way from his teachers and professors who recognized his true potential, from government grants and fellowships, and the unwavering support of his loving family,” Sypherd's family wrote.
Before returning to UA, he’d become internationally recognized for his research in microbiology, carrying out noteworthy research in nucleic acids and protein synthesis. His 35-year research career led to over 100 published articles in peer reviewed scientific journals, UA said.
Sypherd earned his master's degree in microbiology from the UA in 1960 and his doctorate from Yale University in 1963. He'd serve as chairman for microbiology programs and teach from 1970 to 1992 with stops in Illinois and California.
Upon retirement in 2002, Sypherd was designated provost emeritus, and professor emeritus of Molecular and Cellular Biology at UA. He died Jan. 18.
Born in Akron, Ohio on November 16, 1936, his family moved during World War II to Goodyear, Arizona.
Sypherd joined the Arizona National Guard at 17 years old and served for seven years being honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant.
He later became involved in several community organizations, including serving on the boards of the YMCA and the Arizona Theatre Company, Sypherd's family said.
He’d even lent his opinion to the Daily Star's “Letters to the Editors” with his most recent letter asking schools to refrain from arming teachers in classrooms.
“Paul had so much pride in his family and cared deeply about his friends, colleagues and students. He was generous of spirit, feisty, loving, gentle, thoughtful, wise and giving. He will be forever loved and remembered,” the Sypherd family wrote.
Sypherd is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Denise; sons David, Sean, and Scott; and grandchildren.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.
