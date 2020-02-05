Paul Sypherd, recognized microbiologist and former VP at UA, dies

Paul Starr Sypherd, a former executive vice president and provost at the University of Arizona and internationally-recognized microbiologist, has died. He was 83.

Sypherd served in that role at the UA from 1993 to 2000, briefly filling in as president during the 1996 school year.

He lead a study group focused on undergraduate students' experiences with an emphasis on general education. It resulted in a proposal for a campus-wide core curriculum for general education. These courses are required of all students seeking baccalaureate degrees, according to UA.

Sypherd also initiated planning for a new instructional facility, now the Manuel Pacheco Integrated Learning Center, for first-year undergraduates.

“Paul had truly humble beginnings and he never forgot about the help he received along the way from his teachers and professors who recognized his true potential, from government grants and fellowships, and the unwavering support of his loving family,” Sypherd's family wrote.

Before returning to UA, he’d become internationally recognized for his research in microbiology, carrying out noteworthy research in nucleic acids and protein synthesis. His 35-year research career led to over 100 published articles in peer reviewed scientific journals, UA said.