Pearl Harbor Day: UA library safeguards thousands of USS Arizona artifacts

According to its description in the collection’s catalog, the sword was once X-rayed, revealing the name of the officer. “Unfortunately, through history that name has been lost,” the catalog states.

Collection offers connection to the past

Among Purdy’s favorite objects is a spent shell casing from a 40mm anti-aircraft gun that has been polished and decorated with an etching of a pinup girl.

He said it really captures what it must have been like for a bored and lonely young kid who was stuck at sea for weeks at a time with around 1,500 other men.

The shell casing was one of 400 items that were donated to the UA in 1977 by William Watkins, a 23-year Navy veteran from West Virginia who served on the Arizona for seven years in the 1930s.

Like Purdy, Lomonaco said her favorite items were the ones that reflected daily life on the ship, including the picture frames, ashtrays and artwork the sailors would fashion out of spent ammo during their down time. She also can’t help thinking about that second bottle from 1915, when the battleship was first launched from the New York Navy Yard, just a few miles from where she grew up in Brooklyn.

“You never christen a ship with water because it’s bad luck,” she said.