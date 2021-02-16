People ages 65-69 can soon sign up for Pima County vaccination sites

Pima County residents ages 65-69 will be offered preregistration spots for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, but when appointments will be scheduled depends on vaccine availability.

The county will begin taking sign-ups for this age group primarily to avoid confusion, since the state’s new vaccination site at the University of Arizona will offer shots for 65- to 69-year-olds starting Thursday, Feb. 18.

“We know that this is a complicated message because, on the one hand, I’m telling you that vaccine supply is restricted; on the other hand I’m telling you that more people are going to be eligible for that restricted vaccine supply,” Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday.

But even with the limited amount of vaccine available now, Garcia said making the age groups uniform is necessary to avoid confusion.

“I am worried that people will start to get confused and so rather than have different age eligibility at different locations we want to have uniform age eligibility across Pima County,” he said, “even if it poses some challenges for us.”

“We need to have a clear, consistent message,” he said.

As a result, the county’s Health Department announced Tuesday that preregistration for the 65-69 age group will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.