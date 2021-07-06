Petition drive seeks to have voters overturn changes in Arizona election laws

Early voters

The common thread in the measures Kramer hopes to refer to voters are that some see them as a way of giving Republicans an edge in future elections, particularly after Biden beat Trump in Arizona last year by just 10,457 votes.

The first involves the permanent early voting list. Once someone signs up, he or she remains on the list as long as that person is registered to vote.

But Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said those lists are now clogged with people who apparently are not interested in using early ballots. She also said that sending early ballots to people who may not want them creates the chance they could be used fraudulently by someone else.

The new law she sponsored says someone who does not use an early ballot in two successive election cycles is sent a notice asking if they continue to be interested. If they do not respond, they are removed from the list.

"Nobody responds to these government mailings,'' Kramer said. "They're not much of a safeguard.''

Ugenti-Rita said those removed from the list can reapply. And she noted they retain their right to go to a polling place.