Pima County employees working with 'vulnerable populations' required to get vaccine

While Scott previously indicated he would not support vaccination policies that call for terminations, he said his mind changed when considering “vulnerable populations.”

“I think we have a duty to protect people who fall into those categories to all the extents that are practicable,” he said. “When that option was presented to us, it caused me to think very deeply about what it means to be a member of one of those vulnerable populations, and I feel it's our duty to protect those people who are essentially defenseless.”

The new policy also prevents unvaccinated employees from taking part in off-duty employment opportunities, meaning the county won’t authorize its employees to work second jobs. Many sheriff’s employees take part in off-duty work opportunities such as private security.

The motion affirmed Huckelberry’s Aug. 31 administrative policy that all new county hires, as well as county employees seeking a promotion, must be vaccinated.