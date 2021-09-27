Judge throws out Arizona's 'unconstitutional' ban on school mask mandates

PHOENIX — A new state law barring schools from imposing mask mandates on students and staff is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Monday.

The law, passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, must not take effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, as scheduled, the judge said.

In the broad ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper also voided a host of other laws approved by the Legislature in the waning days of the session.

These range from requirements for anti-fraud measures for ballots; to prohibitions against cities and towns requiring face coverings or imposing curfews; to banning universities and community colleges from requiring proof of vaccination to attend; to limits on teaching "critical race theory.''

The judge did not find that any of these provisions, by themselves, is illegal.

What is, she said, was piling them into just four separate so-called "budget reconciliation'' bills, each with what she said are broad, generic titles that fail to inform voters of the changes they enact.

And Cooper said there are separate constitutional requirements that legislation deal with only a single subject.