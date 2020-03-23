Pima County has its first known death from COVID-19

Pima County has reported its first known death due to COVID-19.
The woman who died was in her 50s with underlying health conditions that may have put her at higher risk. The county health department received the positive lab report Monday evening, March 23.
“We express our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones and family members,” said Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, in a news release.
This is the third known death in Arizona from the virus. The other two were in Maricopa County.
“COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that can be fatal and is especially serious for those with underlying health conditions, no matter their age," England said. "There will be more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and there will be more deaths. Please take recommended precautions to slow the spread.”
The Pima County death also marks the 25th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pima County as of March 23. Health Department officials expect the number of cases will continue to increase as testing becomes more widely available.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as provided by the county health department:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. People with mild illness are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and get rest. People with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, are advised to seek health care.