The Pima County Recorder’s Office will open six additional early voting centers across the county this week.
Starting Monday, registered voters in Pima County will be able to walk in and cast an early ballot, drop off their mail-in ballot as well as update their information.
“The vast majority of total ballots cast by voters in Pima County are now early ballots,” said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.
These are some of the early voting centers in Tucson:
- Mission Library, 2770 S. Mission Road
- Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road
- Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Pima County Natural Resources, 3500 W. River Road
- Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Road
- Downtown Recorder’s Office, 240 N. Stone Ave, 1st Floor
- Ballot Processing Center, 6550 S. Country Club Road
- Recorder’s Eastside Annex, 6920 E. Broadway
Outside Tucson:
- Sahuarita/Green Valley, The Good Shepherd UCC, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive
- Salazar-Ajo Library, 15 W. Plaza St., Ajo
- Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Association, 51 Baboquivari Circle, Sells
Voters who are not registered as members of a political party can choose either a Democratic, Republican or Green party ballot.
Selecting a ballot will not change your voter registration to the party whose ballot you requested.
For more information, voters may log on to the Recorder’s Office website, recorder.pima.gov, or call the office at 724-4330.