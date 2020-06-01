Pima County set to boost tracking of people exposed to the coronavirus

Pima County is moving forward with a plan to improve its contact tracing efforts for COVID-19 and will add 127 full-time employees to assist in virus investigations.

In one of her first moves as the newly appointed public health director, Dr. Terry Cullen developed the expanded contact tracing plan as a way to continue minimizing the spread of coronavirus throughout the county. The plan, which included requests for an increase in workers and resources, were approved by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry last week. Proposal requests will be issued to local organizations to help fill these needs.

The cost of the expanded contact tracing effort is expected to be reimbursed through federal emergency COVID-19 funding, Huckelberry said.

“It’s clear from many different public health experts, including the CDC, that contact tracing is a critical part of trying to stop the pandemic and stop the spread of the disease,” Cullen said. “The county has done a very good job with this so far. But we recognize that we need to increase our level of effort.”

Before the pandemic began, the Health Department’s investigation team was made up of six epidemiology staff members.

Once COVID-19 presented itself in Pima County, the department assigned 17 additional staff members to the effort and enlisted the help of 11 retired health-care volunteers and students from the University of Arizona, which equates to the work of 24 full-time employees.

“Our increased staff is currently unable to meet the increased CDI needs of COVID-19 in a timely manner. Our goal is to significantly expand our ability to achieve timely and effective contact tracing to ensure the goal of the current pandemic,” Cullen wrote in the plan. “To meet this goal ... we have estimated the overall need for 16 ‘managers’ and 140 contact tracers for a 6 month period.”