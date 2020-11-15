 Skip to main content
Pima County to open new drive thru COVID-19 testing sites
Pima County to open new drive thru COVID-19 testing sites

The Pima County Health Department is working with Pima Community College and Arizona State University to add three additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Tucson. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County is adding three more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

The Pima County Health Department is working with Pima Community College and Arizona State University to open the sites on PCC campuses.

The tests will use spit samples instead of the nasopharyngeal test that reaches the back of the nasal canal, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release.

“As cases rise, we are eager to increase available testing for the people of Pima County,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Health Department, said. “If you know or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested.”

Testing at PCC west campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd., will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Nov. 16.

Testing at the PCC Desert Vista campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, will be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, starting Dec. 2.

The PCC east campus, 8181 E. Irvington Rd., will have testing Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon starting Dec. 4.

Testing will be closed on national holidays and on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. People are required to register ahead of time at pima.gov/covid19testing.

