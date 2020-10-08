Political Notebook: Early voting opens big; McSally, Kelly don't impress debate coaches; and more

More than 800 votes were cast in Pima County on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 election. That’s a significant jump from the 334 votes cast during the first three days of early, in-person voting in 2016, says the Pima County Recorder’s Office.

Dozens of people were lined up to vote outside three local sites before they opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The same day, a record 480,000 ballots were mailed out to those on the county’s permanent early voting list and others who requested ballots by mail. A total of 353,861 ballots were sent out in the first mailing of 2016.

While voting has started, those who hope to vote can still register until Oct. 23, pending an appeal to a federal judge’s ruling that extended the previous Oct. 5 registration deadline. Voters also have until that Oct. 23 date at 5 p.m. to request a mailed ballot.

“We recommend that voters vote their ballot and return it to us as soon as possible,” Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said in a statement.