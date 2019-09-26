Another group that has formed to formally oppose Proposition 205, the “sanctuary city” ballot initiative Tucson voters will decide on in November.
No on 205 recently filed paperwork as a political action committee with the city of Tucson, listing Larry Lucero and Yvette-Marie Margaillan Tapia as its co-chairs.
The nonpartisan group is not related to the Citizens for a Safe & Prosperous Tucson, which also is opposed to Prop. 205.
Lucero said the group would rely on mailers and digital advertisements to convey their concerns, which include what he calls “unintended consequences” of the ballot initiative. These include the possible loss of state funding and less cooperation with some federal agencies on public safety issues.
The group behind Prop. 205, the People’s Defense Initiative, have repeatedly stated its opponents are twisting the language of the proposal to falsely claim that funding to the city is in jeopardy.
The initiative seeks to make Tucson the state’s first sanctuary city.
Lucero added that the seven Democrats on the Tucson City Council all oppose the Prop. 205, which would put strict legal limits on when Tucson police officers can ask people they come in contact with their immigration status.
No on Prop. 205 has the support of the Tucson Association of Realtors, and the Southern Arizona Leadership Council has also pledged support.
Exactly how much money the group is prepared to spend and who is funding it is not known; the next campaign finance report to the city isn’t due until mid-October.
Farley: “I feel like I’m investigating my own murder.”
Former state Sen. Steve Farley penned an op-ed for the Arizona Republic this week, complaining about the influx of funds from Phoenix and out-of-state groups flooding the Democratic mayoral primary.
He blamed outside groups — those spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads attacking him and praising one of his rivals, Tucson City Councilwoman Regina Romero — for his defeat in the August primary. Romero won the primary and is a heavy favorite to win election in November.
“I’ve combed through multiple incomplete records at various levels of government to try to uncover who spent what to take me down. I feel like I’m investigating my own murder,” Farley wrote.
He notes — as Star reporters did several times during the campaign — that while Romero ran as a “clean” candidate, she benefited from spending from outside groups that do not have to fully disclose their funding sources.
Running a traditional campaign, Farley did take some donations from unions and other political groups that also don’t have to disclose who gave them money; it was a fraction of what was spent to benefit Romero.
Farley ended his column on a friendly note by saying he supports Romero in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
“Romero is a good person and will likely do a fine job as Tucson mayor,” he wrote, noting he endorsed her shortly after the primary was over.
O’Halleran now backs impeachment inquiry
The phones probably lit up pretty quick after U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran released a statement after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to pursue a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
It was missing one specific word — impeachment.
Tucson congressional Democrats Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva said without reservation that they support the impeachment inquiry, while O’Halleran simply called for an investigation.
A day later, former Flagstaff City Councilwoman Eva Putzova, who is challenging O’Halleran next year in Congressional District 1, quickly criticized the congressman.
“Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s hesitancy to initiate impeachment proceedings, even after learning about President Trump’s inappropriate conversation with the Ukrainian president, is a total failure of his leadership — and not only toward his constituents,” she said.
On Wednesday night, O’Halleran quietly added his name to the list of Democrats supporting the impeachment inquiry.
But the former police officer said support of an investigation doesn’t mean he will vote for impeachment.
“My vote on this matter will be based on the evidence gathered during the inquiry process,” he said.