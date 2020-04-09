'Punch' Woods, former longtime food bank leader, remembered as compassionate advocate

He said he’ll also miss their 7 a.m. breakfast meet-ups at Micha’s and having a beer with Woods at Barrio Brewery.

“He always made time, he always reached out, and he’s done that for everyone,” McDonald said. “There’s so many people that have come through his and (wife) Casey’s life and homes over the years who needed a place to stay, needed a respite, needed to have someone listen to them and console them, comfort them and encourage them to go back out in the world reenergized and Punch and Casey always provided that home literally and spiritually for a bunch of people.”

McDonald laughed at the thought of Woods’ awkward hugs. McDonald said he’s a “hugger” but would always laugh when he went in for a hug and Woods deflected.

“That’s the irony is, he had such a warm, embracing spirit that you always felt hugged by his spirit,” he said. “But for whatever reason he struggled physically to hug someone.”

Former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup, who served from 1999 to 2011, said Woods was always generous and compassionate to others and was somebody city leaders could go to who understood the needs of the community.