Rate hikes proposed for Tucson water, trash services

The monthly cost of water service and trash pickup would rise by double digits in Tucson next year under the city's latest fee proposals for 2023 and beyond.

An average household that now pays $57.79 a month for water and trash collection services would pay $65.60 — an increase of 13.5% — by mid-2023. It's the first of several future billing increases the city says are needed to cover rising water prices due to drought and to upgrade aging water delivery systems.

Parking fees also are going up at city-run garages and the city is considering doing away with free metered parking on evenings and weekends in popular areas.

City council members at a study session Tuesday used phrases like "sticker shock" to describe the proposed rate hikes on residential bills for water, trash collection and recycling from now until mid-2026, when the monthly cost would reach $76.28 a month — a 32% increase over the same bill today.

Even so, council members said the proposed increases are necessary to keep water systems in good repair and encourage water conservation.

"Nobody gets elected saying 'I want to raise water rates,'" said Ward 2 Councilman Paul Cunningham, but the time has come for the city to face reality by "ripping the Band-Aid off."

Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz said Tucson needs to keep its water infrastructure up to date "so we don't end up like some other places," citing water quality problems in Michigan and Mississippi.

The council is expected to finalize the fee proposals at its Oct. 18 meeting.

Parking rates at city lots and garages would increase by $1 a day and $5 a month under the current proposals.

The staff suggestion to get rid of free metered parking after hours and on weekends is under consideration, but the city plans to reach out first for feedback from the business community before making recommendations. A staff report said Tucson "is one of the few cities its size" that only charges for metered parking during weekday business hours.