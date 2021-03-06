Review commission recommends Tucson magistrate not be reappointed to bench

“Judge Hale rushes through initial appearances at the jail and often leaves the bench while there are still pending motions from prosecutors as well as defense attorneys, and before the clients can be asked if they are invoking their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and Sixth Amendment right to have counsel present during questioning by law enforcement,” one person told the commission. “No other magistrate does this.”

Hale’s conduct is also described as “volatile.” Sources told the commission sometimes she appears calm, and other times berates attorneys, making them appear incompetent in front of their clients.

One criminal defense lawyer who spoke to the commission, Joseph St. Louis, says he’s been in front of Hale at least a dozen times and has never experienced such unprofessional conduct from a judge.

“I’ve seen instances where lawyers in the courtroom, including myself, have been arguing things to her that she didn’t seem to understand. She gets frustrated, she gets angry, and then she sort of lashes out,” he said in an interview with the Star.

St. Louis provided the commission a recording of one of his hearings in front of Hale where she rebukes him over her own misunderstanding of a basic legal principle.