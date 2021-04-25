Road Runner: As wrong-way fatal crashes rise, officials continue countermeasures

The most significant factor it found was alcohol impairment, which was found in six of 10 fatal wrong-way crashes, the report said.

More crashes also occurred with drivers over 70-years-old although most drivers in this age range spend less time on the road and fewer miles driven in each trip compared to younger motorists.

The foundation is reminding drivers to always plan for a designated driver if consuming alcohol or other substances that can potentially cause impairment.

They also call for motorists to stay alert and stop driving as “fatigue impacts reaction time and judgment, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk,” the foundation said.

Some of the foundation’s and the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations to prevent this crashes is to add countermeasures such as: alcohol ignition interlock devices; high-visibility enforcement; installing visible traffic signs and signals that follow national standards; and changing state laws to help identify medically at-risk drivers.

To stop these fatal crashes along Arizona’s highways, the department of transportation has established the first-in-the nation, $4.2 million Wrong-Vehicle Detection System in January 2018.