Road Runner: Real-time parking system seeks to keep truckers safer along I-10

The I-10 Corridor Coalition have also agreed to match those federal funds, bring the total project funding to $13.7 million.

The project’s launch is anticipated for 2023.

“This system will provide real-time truck parking information to assist truck drivers and dispatchers in making informed parking decisions, and improve safety, mobility, operational and environmental elements,” ADOT said.

Included in Arizona officials’ efforts is input from trucking industry advocates, such as the Arizona Trucking Association, to determine “best practices and find features that would be beneficial for drivers, all the way down to the design of the sign” said Tony Bradley, the organization’s president and CEO.

He said the organization has been working for the past two years with ADOT to address truck parking issues and determine the system’s most beneficial elements.