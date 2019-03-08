By the numbers

Economic impacts of the Rosemont Mine:

• $1.9 billion to build it, over two and one-half years.

• More than 500 permanent jobs, and up to 3,000 construction workers during the construction period.

• The construction project will generate about $238 million total labor income, including both full-time employees and contract workers.

• Would be the nation's third largest copper mine, generating 10 percent of U.S. copper production.

• Rosemont will generate about $136.7 million in state and local tax revenues over the mine's life.

• Hudbay Minerals will spend more than $34 million over the mine's life on conservation and community projects.

Source: Hudbay Minerals Inc.