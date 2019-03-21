A Sierra Vista woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday while crossing State Route 90 near Rainbow Way in Sierra Vista, officials say.
Sharron Pottier, 67, was struck around 10:30 p.m. while crossing the highway to the east of a HAWK crosswalk, according to a press release from Sierra Vista police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Sebastian. Witnesses told police the light, which turns solid red followed by flashing red, wasn't activated at the time of the collision.
The motorist who struck Pottier remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Sebastian said. The driver submitted breath and blood samples. Officials are doing laboratory testing on both the driver and Pottier. The press release says no citations were issued and excessive speed was not a factor in the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at 520-452-7500.