March in Tucson is off to a snowy start.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Tucson, Green Valley and Vail are all expected to be affected.

The advisory said one to three inches of snow is expected as well as wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

Due to the weather, the NWS advises individuals to plan for slippery road conditions that could impact evening commutes. The strong winds also bring the possibility of tree damage.

The NWS urges those driving to use caution while the advisory is in effect.

Real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.