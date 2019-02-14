Some Arizona state parks — including Picacho Peak and Catalina — are showing spectacular mid-February blooms of gold poppies and other wildflowers, says a spokeswoman for the parks.
"The weather is perfect and the view can't get any better at Arizona's state parks," said Michelle Thompson of Arizona State Parks & Trails.
"Right now, wildflowers are hitting their stride in parks in the southern part of the state, making it a great time to snap some photos, hike the trails, or spend the day among the flowers," Thompson said. "Visitors are encouraged to stay on the trails and in the picnic areas to enjoy the blankets of blooms in the parks."
Parks officials say plentiful rains in recent months have brought "showstopping wildflowers" to some of the parks.
At Picacho Peak Park, along Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson, the early barrage of blossoms includes gold poppies, purple lupine, pink globemallow and yellow brittlebush.
Other parks, including Catalina north of Tucson and Lost Dutchman east of Phoenix, are also in bloom now.
"Parks at higher elevations, like Oracle and Red Rock state parks, will see flowers later in the year, and the blooms last well into the summer," says a parks news release.
Be aware that some wildflowers, such as gold poppies, open in sunshine and are often not at their best on very cloudy days.