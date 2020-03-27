Some Tucson healthcare workers in coronavirus fight could soon find a bed in empty UA dorms

Empty dorms on the University of Arizona campus could house health-care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, UA President Robert Robbins says.

During an online town hall Thursday evening, Robbins said dorms left empty after the UA all but shut down campus since spring break are open to health staff at the UA’s clinical partner, Banner-University Medical Center. There are up to 9,000 available rooms controlled by the UA, and only about 500 students living on campus after classes transitioned to online for the rest of the semester to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“So that frees up some rooms and some facilities that we could offer Banner either for individuals who need a place to quarantine away from their families, but in many cases, just those workers who had to drive long distances who are on the frontlines,” Robbins said.

“Even before this pandemic started, there was self-reported about 50% of health-care workers were feeling burnout and fatigue symptoms. You can only imagine how that is now. So its for them to be able to have a place to come so they don’t go back to their family and potentially infect their families and to kind of self-isolation when they’re not on the frontlines fighting this terrible virus.”

Students have already received their dorm reassignments, and the UA is working to centralize them in the Coronado and Honors Village dormitories, according to UA’s Housing and Residential Life office.

Students will receive a private room and “private or semi-private” restroom for the rest of the semester, the office said.