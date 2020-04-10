Southern Arizona mayors urge public not to congregate at parks for Easter and Passover

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is urging Tucsonans not to crowd public parks when celebrating Easter and Passover.

Romero joined other Southern Arizona officials — including Mayor Ed Honea of Marana and Mayor Joe Winfield of Oro Valley — to advise families to celebrate safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. This includes avoiding large gatherings at parks and practicing social distancing when possible, a City of Tucson press release says.

"Even though we have beautiful public parks and gorgeous weather, it is important not to congregate at public spaces during this time," Pima County supervisor Ramon Valadez said in a public service announcement.

The following park amenities in the city of Tucson are currently closed to the public:

Ramadas

Gazebos

Playgrounds

Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Sports courts

Horseshoe pits

Splash pads

