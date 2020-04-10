You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Southern Arizona mayors urge public not to congregate at parks for Easter and Passover

Southern Arizona mayors urge public not to congregate at parks for Easter and Passover

From the April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 3,100+ confirmed cases in Arizona, state to disclose more location info series
Tucson, coronavirus

Caution tape across an entrance on a playground at Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, in Tucson, Ariz., on April 1, 2020. City of Tucson Parks and Recreation employees are closing all ramadas, gazebos, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, sports courts and more due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is urging Tucsonans not to crowd public parks when celebrating Easter and Passover.

Romero joined other Southern Arizona officials — including Mayor Ed Honea of Marana and Mayor Joe Winfield of Oro Valley — to advise families to celebrate safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. This includes avoiding large gatherings at parks and practicing social distancing when possible, a City of Tucson press release says.

"Even though we have beautiful public parks and gorgeous weather, it is important not to congregate at public spaces during this time," Pima County supervisor Ramon Valadez said in a public service announcement

The following park amenities in the city of Tucson are currently closed to the public:

  • Ramadas
  • Gazebos
  • Playgrounds
  • Outdoor Fitness Equipment
  • Sports courts 
  • Horseshoe pits
  • Splash pads

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News