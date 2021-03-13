Squeezed by staffing shortage, Tucson police will no longer answer lower-priority calls

Many Tucson police officers have left for higher pay elsewhere, and the lower wages make it hard to attract new recruits to replace them, the chief said.

In January 2020, the department had 853 sworn officers in its ranks. By this January, the number stood at 813 with officers leaving at the rate of more than eight a month, about twice as many as in previous years, he said.

Even if council approves a pay raise, it will still take up to 18 months for any new TPD hires to be street-ready, Magnus said, so the changes still are necessary to make sure enough patrol officers are available to cover serious crimes.

The mayor, in an email to the Arizona Daily Star, said she agrees with Magnus that many of the calls being phased out "probably never should have had police responses."

The changes "will free up our police officers to be able to swiftly respond to true emergencies," Romero said.

She said the city manager is assessing the compensation rates of all city employees to come up with a pay plan that is "fair to all." It is due to be discussed at an April 6 council meeting.

Romero said she's OK with the cuts to her security detail.

"She understands the need," her spokesman Nathaniel Sigal said.

