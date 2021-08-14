A clinic exclusively for Medicare patients is opening in Tucson

A new clinic, exclusively for Medicare patients, is making its Arizona debut in Tucson.
Oak Street Health has leased 12,016 square feet in the Oracle Gateway Shopping Center, 3820 N. Oracle Road, near Roger Road.
“As vaccination rates rise, restrictions lift, and loved ones across the country safely reunite, Oak Street Health is excited to look toward the future,” said Mike Pykosz, the company’s CEO.
The decision to enter the Tucson market was based on demographics.
“We typically look for density of Medicare-eligible residents, as well as neighborhoods that have not traditionally had easy access to quality health care,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Oak Health’s executive medical director. “We felt that Tucson filled those requirements and could benefit from a clinic like ours.”
More than 20% of Pima County’s population is 65 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The clinic’s model is to focus on older patients and provide more face time with medical staff.
Oak Street also offers telehealth options, a 24-hour support line and access to and from the clinic for eligible patients.
Patients are assigned a team that includes a medical assistant and social worker.
“Our community-based, whole-person approach to care keeps our patients happy, healthy and out of the hospital,” Khan said.
Founded in 2012, the Chicago-based company has more than 90 clinics in 13 states.
As of last week, analysts who follow Oak Street Health Inc. gave its stock an average rating of “strong buy” and expect it to climb 36% over the next 12 months.
Its stock was trading between $52.23 and $53.97 last week.
The company plans to add up to 48 clinics in 2021, Pykosz said during an earnings call last week.
The Tucson clinic is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
The lease was handled by Craig Finfrock with Commercial Retail Advisors, who represented the landlord, 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Venture LLC. Sean Bossy, of Tether Advisors, and Ty Brewster, of LocateAI, represented Oak Street Health.
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com