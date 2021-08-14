A clinic exclusively for Medicare patients is opening in Tucson

A new clinic, exclusively for Medicare patients, is making its Arizona debut in Tucson.

Oak Street Health has leased 12,016 square feet in the Oracle Gateway Shopping Center, 3820 N. Oracle Road, near Roger Road.

“As vaccination rates rise, restrictions lift, and loved ones across the country safely reunite, Oak Street Health is excited to look toward the future,” said Mike Pykosz, the company’s CEO.

The decision to enter the Tucson market was based on demographics.

“We typically look for density of Medicare-eligible residents, as well as neighborhoods that have not traditionally had easy access to quality health care,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Oak Health’s executive medical director. “We felt that Tucson filled those requirements and could benefit from a clinic like ours.”

More than 20% of Pima County’s population is 65 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The clinic’s model is to focus on older patients and provide more face time with medical staff.

Oak Street also offers telehealth options, a 24-hour support line and access to and from the clinic for eligible patients.