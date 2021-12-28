A new clinic with mobile, telemedicine services is coming to Tucson

Border Chicken AZ LLC bought the property at 3815 E. Grant Road from Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired for $450,000 to build a Church’s Chicken. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, handled the sale.

Halter Holdings LLC bought 3,570 square feet of industrial space at 2601 E. Ginter Road from Deft Tuc I LLC for $440,000. Stephen D. Cohen, Andrew Keim and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the sale.

Blind Echo LLC leased 12,611 square feet at 5335 E. 29th St. from Parker Enterprises Ltd. Dave Hammack and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, handled the lease.

Cyclefit Solutions Bicycle Shop leased 1,515 square feet at Shops at Ventana, 6960 E. Sunrise Drive, from Sunrise & Kolb East LLC. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, with Picor, handled the lease.

Reading Therapy Center of Southern Arizona leased 1,449 square feet in Craycroft Plaza, 1011 N. Craycroft Road, for a one-on-one tutoring center for children with learning challenges, such as dyslexia, autism, intellectual disability, communication disorders, ADHD, and learning disabilities. It will open early next year. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Light Research Inc. leased 1,216 square feet of office space at Speedway Professional Center, 2302 E. Speedway, from Professional Center LLC. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

