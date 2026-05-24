"If you just think about the geography, we're south. It makes good sense for us to make friends in the Phoenix area. Their straw is going to be out (for the CAP water) before ours. It makes sense to approach it from the stance of friendship or partnership as opposed to be being competitors," Gerlak said.

Cynthia Campbell, a former top Phoenix Water official, was involved more than a decade ago in setting up an earlier Phoenix-Tucson water sharing program in which Phoenix and other Phoenix-area cities stored some of their CAP supplies in Tucson's more plentiful and much larger CAP recharge basins. In return, Phoenix can pull some of Tucson's CAP supplies off the canal when it needs them.

That was a long-term plan, but today, "We really need this level of flexibility right now," said Campbell, now director of policy innovation at Arizona State University's Arizona Water Innovation Initiative.

"With shortages coming, there are going to be instances where cities are not going to have enough water or it's not going to be in the right place. Having some mechanism for an agreement to take place, to move water around easier, is going to be really important during shortages," she said.

As the program is now envisioned, in the short term, parties that have slight surpluses would provide water to parties facing a deficit in their supplies due to shortages that could occur next year, Avery said.

"In the longer term, we will try to make investments for the future," using exchanges of water or providing other cities with "credits" allowing them to use groundwater supplies that Tucson has stored, he said.