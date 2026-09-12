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The mythical little boy who stirs the Pacific Ocean is behaving more like an angry grown-up in recent decades, and human-caused global warming is likely to blame, according to new research by scientists at the University of Arizona and elsewhere.

Their study of corals dating back centuries in the Galapagos Islands found that the global climate phenomenon known as El Niño was nearly 40% stronger during the past 40 years than at any time in the past millennium.

"We don't see a time in the past where El Niños have been as strong as today, and we show that the strength of El Niño changes in parallel with the warming of global temperature," said University of Michigan researcher Julia Cole, lead author of the study published last month in the journal Science. "Our findings tell us that the big El Niño events of the last 40 years are not normal in the context of the last thousand years."

The research comes as the semi-cyclical phenomenon churns to life once again in the tropical Pacific, where water temperatures have been rising since June in what forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center now expect to be a "very strong” El Niño event, maybe even a record-setting one.

The natural climate pattern occurs every two to seven years and impacts the weather in various ways around the globe, triggering droughts, flooding and heat waves, while intensifying the hurricane season in some places and weakening it in others.