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If you feel like you’ve gotten no relief from the heat, the latest data says you’re right — summer 2026 was the warmest one to date in Arizona, the United States and much of the world.

Meteorological summer (recorded from June to August) was laden with heat waves on every continent, and paired with a burgeoning El Niño on track to become the strongest ever recorded, pumping warm, moist water vapor into the atmosphere.

An important distinction is the use of “warmest” as opposed to “hottest,” as some are saying online. While there were some scorching highs recorded, it’s the lack of heat relief overnight that’s led to such high average temperatures, especially across the Northern Hemisphere. It’s something Arizonans know well.

In Phoenix, 27 nights had lows at or warmer than 90 degrees, 14 of which broke or tied daily records.

No overnight lows reached 90 degrees in Tucson between June and September. However, Tucson did have 27 nights at or above 80 and two nights at or above 85 this summer, weather records show.

Warmer lows shorten the range of the overall average temperature, which combines daily highs and lows. This summer’s average temperature was 97 degrees, tying it for Phoenix’s second-warmest ever with summer 2023, only beaten by summer 2024.

Though record-breaking high temperatures were not as widely recognized in Phoenix, there were definitely some lengthy heat streaks: 39 days were above 110 and nine of those were above 115. That puts summer 2026 at the fourth-highest quantity of each benchmark, behind years like 2024, 2023 and 2020.