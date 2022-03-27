Some Arizona voters could face citizenship check

"Yet when there's an overreach by the federal government we're willing to accept it because they're allowed to preempt us because this court says this," Grantham said. "I think this is a fight worth having. I may lose."

Hoffman said he doesn't think that would be the outcome.

"HB 2492 is an incredibly well-crafted piece of legislation that is on sound legal footing and broadly supported by voters of all political parties," he said. Nor is he worried about a litigation.

"I am confident that should Democrats challenge HB 2492 in court it will only serve to further reinforce its clear constitutionality," Hoffman said.

And he contends that the 2013 court ruling requires only that those using the federal form be allowed to vote for members of Congress.

But Hoffman said the U.S. Constitution gives the legislature power to decide how presidential electors are chosen. And that, he said, leaves Arizona free to decide that only those people who can prove citizenship can vote in presidential races.

"This distinction has yet to be presented to the court," he said. "So any assertion that (HB 2492) is prima facie unconstitutional based on this provision is patently false."

The measure is now headed to Gov. Doug Ducey. His press aide said the governor does not comment on legislation until he has a chance to review it.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at "@azcapmedia" or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.